Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.420-$1.540 EPS.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $422.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

