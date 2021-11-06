LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 15.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 130.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

