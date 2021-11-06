Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 314,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

