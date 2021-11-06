Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -90.18.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

