Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.86.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

