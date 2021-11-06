Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Upgraded to Buy by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Scotiabank currently has C$102.00 price objective on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.43.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$90.92 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$49.33 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion and a PE ratio of -54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.