Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.