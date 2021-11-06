Linear (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $114.47 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Linear has a market capitalization of $243.72 million and approximately $114.47 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00250433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

