Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $329.21 million and approximately $211.28 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

