LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,872.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.