Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $346.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $50 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for growth. However, rising debt levels play a spoilsport and may restrict the company’s financial flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. Rising competition, especially in the used car market and increasing price transparency pose risks. Also, tight inventory amid global chip concerns may induce lost revenues for the company. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $385.56.

LAD stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.23. The company had a trading volume of 308,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $255.78 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

