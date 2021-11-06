Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,368 shares of company stock worth $5,712,301. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

