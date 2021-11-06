Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.83.

LOB stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,301 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

