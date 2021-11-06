loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDI. Citigroup dropped their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

