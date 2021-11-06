Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings of $7.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.97 and the highest is $7.42. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $22.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $28.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.89. 2,144,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.12. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

