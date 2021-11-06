LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,975 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.60% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAP. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

HAP stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.