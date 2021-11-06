LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 76,813 Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.93% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNRG. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,827,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $967,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RNRG opened at $16.54 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

