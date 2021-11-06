LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $328.23 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $255.78 and a one year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.56.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

