LPL Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

