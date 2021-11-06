LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

