LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, cut their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.54.

LPL Financial stock opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

