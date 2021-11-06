LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.54.

LPLA opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

