Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LITE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.81.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. 1,468,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,304. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

