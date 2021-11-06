LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

