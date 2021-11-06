LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

