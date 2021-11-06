Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $66.17 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.