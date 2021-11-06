Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $202,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $32.34 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

