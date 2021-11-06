Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $227,000 Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,083.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $893.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,089.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,132.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

