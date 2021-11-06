Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $123.46 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

