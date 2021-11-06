Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.43.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $344.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.