Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $58,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $57.22 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

