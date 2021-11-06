Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 775 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

