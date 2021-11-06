Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 253,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magellan Health stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

