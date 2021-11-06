Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of Magellan Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 253,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Magellan Health Company Profile
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.