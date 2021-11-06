Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. 260,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

