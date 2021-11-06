Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of MGA opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.86). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

