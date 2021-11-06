MahaDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $740,371.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $740,371.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007929 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

