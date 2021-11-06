MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MNSB opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.