Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cerner by 68,696.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cerner by 26.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 9.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 204.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 116,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

