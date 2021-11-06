MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $1.29 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.