Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $255,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

