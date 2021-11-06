Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $77.03. 129,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,632. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.