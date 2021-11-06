Man Group plc Has $20.01 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,342 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

