Man Group plc Has $23.53 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 286.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 6.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 12.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $288.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $184.67 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

