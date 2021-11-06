Man Group plc Sells 17,179 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.