Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.09. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 55,835 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

