Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.