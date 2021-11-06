Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. 7,389,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.94 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $65.77.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

