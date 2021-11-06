Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stake Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

