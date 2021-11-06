MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

