Mark Braund Buys 134,660 Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) Stock

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) insider Mark Braund bought 134,660 shares of Parity Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,426.20 ($12,315.39).

PTY stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. Parity Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.18).

Parity Group Company Profile

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

