Mark Braund Buys 134,660 Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) Stock

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) insider Mark Braund bought 134,660 shares of Parity Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,426.20 ($12,315.39).
PTY stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. Parity Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.18).
Parity Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.